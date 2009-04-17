Joss Whedon Admits "Dollhouse" Will Probably Be Foreclosed

Dollhouse creator Joss Whedon has admitted what many have been predicting: his show will likely be canceled.



The chances of the show being renewed for a second season are “not very good,” Whedon said at a Tuesday night Paley Festival panel about his Dr. Horrible musical. “Obviously our numbers are pretty soft…but we live in hope,” he added.

Indeed, the show’s poor ratings, particularly among viewers in the 18-49 demographic, mean it’s probably toast. And ratings Web site TV by the Numbers has been predicting Dollhouse‘s demise for months.

But we are glad that those who worked on canceled or soon-to-be-canceled shows like Trust Me, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Dollhouse are in touch with reality enough to know that their series’ days are numbered. At least they’re not living in denial, like a certain Lipstick Jungle star who only recently acknowledged that her show was over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.