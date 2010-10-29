Here Is Why VC And Entrepreneur Joshua Kushner Is Bothering To Get His MBA

Joshua Kushner is the 25-year-old founder of startup investment firm Thrive Capital and co-founder of social gaming startup Vostu. Oh – and he’s also in the middle of getting his MBA at Harvard Business School.
So, what is a young and successful entrepreneur like Kushner doing in business school?
“I feel like there is a loss in time by studying, in my opinion, what you really don’t develop skills from,” Kushner tells us. “But it makes you a much better, smarter, more well-rounded person.”
Joshua Kushner contributes to the great MBA debate and gives a voice to the pro-MBA side.
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
