Joshua Jackson reveals he lives in his childhood home with wife Jodie Turner-Smith and their daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson live in the actor’s childhood home. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson revealed that he and wife Jodie Turner-Smith live in Jackson’s childhood home.

Their baby daughter Janie sleeps in Jackson’s childhood bedroom, he said.

According to the “Dawson’s Creek” star, the home still has details from when he was a kid.

Joshua Jackson revealed that he lives in his childhood home with his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and their toddler daughter, Janie.

In a Mr. Porter profile published on Thursday, Jackson opened up about raising 15-month-old Janie in the same house where he grew up in Topanga, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Jackson was born in Vancouver but was raised in LA until he was eight years old, at which point his parents divorced and he returned to the Canadian city with his mom and sister.

“My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene, but that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do,” Jackson told Mr. Porter about living in the home, which he first bought in 2001.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actor also shared that Janie sleeps in his childhood bedroom.

According to Jackson, the home still has decor from when he lived there as a kid because the previous owner, who sold Jackson the home, could tell “it meant a lot to somebody and that they were going to come back for it some day.”

“There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn’t believe was still there, years later,” Jackson said about his childhood bedroom.

Joshua Jackson in 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jackson and Turner-Smith first met in 2018 and got married a year later.

Although Turner-Smith told Seth Meyers in May that her and Jackson’s relationship began as one-night-stand, the “Dr. Death” actor recently clarified to Insider that it was actually a “three-night stand.”

“We definitely hit it off,” Jackson told Insider’s Libby Torres in July.

Jackson confirmed that the couple’s relationship was “sealed with a kiss” the night they met and that it “started off mostly with sex,” although he plans to change the narrative a bit when he eventually recounts the story to their daughter.

“When we tell the baby the story, I think I’m probably going to lead with, ‘I saw your mother from across the room and just like knew I had to be with her,’ which is also true,” Jackson said.