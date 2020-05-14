The 26-year-old socialist trucker campaigning for the title of youngest US congressman deleted his Twitter and Instagram, causing panic among followers

Joshua Collins for Congress/Twitter Joshua Collins, the congressional candidate who is known for viral social media posts, deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts Wednesday.

Joshua Collins, the Democratic Socialist trucker who is running for Congress in WA-10 and would be the youngest member of Congress ever, deleted his Twitter and Instagram profiles Wednesday.

Collins, who has built his campaign using Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Discord, has not yet filed as a candidate with the Washington Secretary of State, causing a minor panic among supporters and followers.

While a request for comment from his campaign wasn’t returned, a campaign staffer tweeted that Collins deleted his accounts because he was overwhelmed with messages that prevented him from sleeping.

Collins has raised more than $US205,000 in campaign contributions as of the end of March, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Joshua Collins, the Democratic Socialist candidate for Congress in Washington state who has run his campaign largely through social media, disappeared from Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday without offering an explanation.

While Collins’ campaign did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, Danni Shull, Collins’ political and communications director tweeted an explanation after some started to raise questions about his missing profiles.

Shull said that “the nonstop” notifications and messages on Twitter and Instagram “make it nearly impossible for him to unplug” and sleep, which led him to deactivate the profiles. She added Collins’ stress had gone “WAY UP” due to his “surviving & campaigning during a global pandemic.”

She added, “There was no problem that led to this aside from Joshua’s trouble getting sufficient rest to work. While social media is a massive part of our campaign, he also has to perform well in interviews, panels, voter contact, & political organising. This means getting SLEEP.”

Tweets speculating – and joking – about Collins’ social media absence poured in Wednesday afternoon.

It’s been two days since my interview with @Joshua4Congress, where he indicated no signs of dropping out of the race and he’s all but disappeared from social media. Twitter and Instagram are gone, and he has not responded to calls or texts. Where did Joshua Collins go? https://t.co/hmfzVVLQOv — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) May 13, 2020

Joshua4Congress is gone. Oh well, I'm sure he took the tens of thousands of dollars he just raised and is using it for ballot petitions like he said he would. — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) May 13, 2020

Good Evening, “joshua4congress” was a 24 month sociological study conducted by Harvard University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time. — emerson (@emerson_toomey) May 13, 2020

i hope Joshua4Congress really did take the donation money and run, and will come back online in a couple months with some sob story apology. it’s gonna rock — teen josh (@teenjosh_) May 13, 2020

In January, Collins told Insider that the primary use of his online profiles was not voter outreach, but was instead a means to raise funds and secure volunteers for his campaign.

“It is a strategy to raise money and recruit volunteers, and for those two things, it has been massively successful,” he said. “If we were just doing social media, then I think that would be a big problem, but we have a very effective field game that we are running, so we are using social media to empower that.”

While Collins has not registered with the Washington Secretary of State’s office as a candidate, Shull said that he planned to do so. According to theWashington Secretary of State, candidates have until May 15 at 4 p.m. to file the paperwork needed to run for office.

2. While we raised additional money to offset the cost of getting on the ballot, we can easily & comfortably pay the filing fee, & will be on the ballot for US Congress in WA-10 this year. 3. You can't just take campaign contributions & run away, idk who thought that was a thing — Danni, ???? Alien Girl ???????? @RentStrike2020????️ (@GlamDamorous) May 13, 2020

Collins, who has autism and would be the youngest member of Congress if elected, previously told Insider his campaign was inspired by progressive figures like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sarah Smith, a failed 2018 progressive candidate in WA-9.

To critics who suggested Collins should drop out if he was unable to manage his social media presence, Shull pointed out that he was not a “neurotypical candidate.”

“Joshua struggles with his hyperfocus, the inability to disengage from the task at hand & consider his own needs/limitations,” she said. “This break was necessary & causes no harm.”

According to March 31 data from the Federal Election Commission, Collins has raised more than $US205,000 in contributions for his Congressional run.

While his Twitter and Instagram profiles were taken offline, his TikTok profile was still online and available to view as of Wednesday afternoon. Collins has accrued some 76,500 followers on the vertical video platform and garnered over 2.3 million likes.

Collins is among a handful of candidates vying to replace outgoing Rep. Denny Heck, who announced in December 2019 that he would not seek reelection.

Read more:

This 26-year-old truck driver could become the youngest member of Congress, and he’s using viral TikToks to spread his message

Republicans are falling in line with Trump’s push to reopen the economy after weeks of bipartisan support for staying-at-home, poll shows

“Another Band-Aid over a gaping wound’: New House proposal for more one-time stimulus checks falls short of what many Democrats wanted

Jared Kushner and Donald Trump don’t have the power to cancel the presidential election. But millions may still face hurdles to voting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.