Latest Sign of the Apocalypse: The E*Trade Babies Get a Movie Deal

(This post originally appeared on the author’s blog)



Remember that time when people actually liked John Travolta before he was into all that freaky stuff and then also we liked Kirstie Alley because she wasn’t trying to sell us diet products or wicker furniture every 11 seconds and then they made a movie together with talking babies that spawned some sequels and it was a little bit amusing? ‘Member?

So, the E*Trade ($ETFC) babies from their commercials may be headed to Hollywood next…

From Pajiba:

20th Century Fox is developing a film based on the E*Trade talking babies. No. I am not making this up. Actress and writer Katie Dippold (“Parks and Recreation,” “MADtv”) is penning the script. And no. I’m not kidding. The film is a “mission movie,” about a group of talking babies trying to make their way across the playground.

I don’t know about this one…my luck, it’ll be something the kids will want me to take them to in the theatre. I’ll be rockin’ the darkest pair of aviators I own for the hour-and-a-half nap.

Here’s some outtakes from the commercials:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.