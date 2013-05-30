8-Year-Old Suspended Over Gun-Shaped Pop-Tart Gets Lifetime NRA Membership

Screenshot/ Baltimore Sun

Joshua Welch acknowledged his Pop-Tart ended up looking like a weapon.The National Rifle Association has given an 8-year-old boy a free lifetime membership, the Baltimore Sun reports. His achievement was chewing a Pop-Tart into the shape of a gun.



The NRA gave Joshua Welch the free membership — which usually costs $550 — at a fundraiser Wednesday night for Anne Arundel County Republicans. Welch returned to playing games on his mobile phone after he got the award, the Sun reported.

Welch got on the news after his March 1 suspension from Park Elementary School for the Pop-Tart incident. He was 7 then and denied trying to make the Pop-Tart look like a weapon.

When pressed by a CBS Baltimore reporter, though, Welch said, “When I was done, it turned out to be a gun, yeah.”

Park Elementary told parents it would give counseling to any children who needed it after the Pop-Tart incident.

A lawyer has filed an appeal to get the two-day suspension off Welch’s record.

