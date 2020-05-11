Director Josh Trank says making his new movie 'Capone' was therapeutic after 'Fantastic Four' was a box office disaster

Vertical Entertainment Josh Trank (R) on the set of ‘Capone.’

“Capone” director Josh Trank talked to Insider about restarting his career after the disastrous experience of making “The Fantastic Four.”

Trank said making “Capone” was less an interest in gangster Al Capone’s final years and more a way to examine the depression he was going through after “Fantastic Four.”

The director was pegged to direct “Venom” and a Boba Fett project following “The Fantastic Four.”

Instead, he exited both projects and said he hasn’t seen the “Venom” movie that eventually was released or “The Mandalorian.”

Watching “The Mandalorian” would make him “sad” if he watched it now, Trank said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sometimes art is the best therapy, and that’s certainly the case with writer-director Josh Trank.

Hyped around Hollywood as the next J.J. Abrams thanks to his out-of-nowhere 2012 hit “Chronicle,” Trank was thrust overnight into the rarefied air of being on the shortlist of prestige blockbusters like “The Fantastic Four” at Fox, “Venom” at Sony, and a standalone Boba Fett movie for Lucasfilm. At 27 years old, Trank was on the fast track for a career that leapfrogged Abrams’ and could only be comparable to the likes of Steven Spielberg.

But it all came crashing to an immediate halt in 2015 when the first project in his domination of the business, “The Fantastic Four,” was a critical and box office disaster. It also didn’t help that reports from set pegged Trank as difficult to work with. At 30, the writer-director was suddenly poison, leading to him losing the “Venom” movie (it would be made by director Ruben Fleischer in 2018 and become a box office hit with a sequel on the way) and the Boba Fett project being retooled into the flagship show for the launch of Disney Plus.

Fox (L-R) Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Josh Trank on the set of ‘The Fantastic Four.’

Five years later, Trank is back to square one in his career with the independently produced “Capone” (available On Demand Tuesday), a look at the legendary gangster Al Capone in the final years of his life living in Florida after being in prison for tax evasion. In the movie, Capone spends most of his days in his backyard suffering from paralytic dementia due to late-stage syphilis, which causes him often to wake up in a pool of his own sweat (or his own faeces) and having violent hallucinations.

“Capone” is a bizarre exploration of the human mind that’s extremely entertaining to watch because Trank was able to cast Tom Hardy to play the infamous kingpin. Hardy seems to savour the role by playing Capone as a man who is living without any sense of reality. And the actor has no problem dressing in a diaper and going on a murderous rampage with a gold Tommy Gun. (Yes, what I just described really happens in this movie.)

Insider spoke to Trank about making his follow-up to “Fantastic Four,” which he admits was motivated less as an interest in Al Capone as it was a way for him to cope with what his life had been since making the doomed Marvel title. Trank also talked candidly about his disinterest in watching “Venom” and “The Mandalorian” because of how he left those projects. And why he feels, despite losing status in the industry, he’s still got another blockbuster in him.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Trank said it was when he was ‘depressed’ during the aftermath of ‘Fantastic Four’ that he thought about Al Capone

Jason Guerrasio: When did you become fascinated in Al Capone?

Josh Trank: When I was young. I have a really broad range of fascinations with historical figures. So Al Capone is just somebody whose biography I stumbled upon at some point in my quest for knowledge. I have read a lot about Al Capone. Biographies as well as biographies of other gangsters, especially the prohibition era. That is something that has always interested me. But I never really ever thought about making a movie about Al Capone.

It wasn’t until I was sitting in my backyard a few months after “Fantastic Four” came out with no employment opportunities ahead and feeling very depressed and reflecting on my career falling apart and all of my relationships in my life having disappeared that I first thought about Capone. Going from this feeling of existing at the height of Hollywood for a director – working on all these massive movies, interacting with all of the world’s most famous actors, and making all this money – here I was in the polar opposite place that you could ever imagine. Just broke, phone silent, nobody calling me and just chain-smoking cigarettes. I was just accepting the fact that I really had nothing to look forward to anymore and I just didn’t feel I had a passion for anything that I once had. My whole entire life, all I cared about was making movies someday. And here I was, I had made some movies and the thing that I loved most in the world all of these articles were written saying that I suck at it. So I was depleted.

Guerrasio: The picture you paint here, it mirrors what I watched in “Capone.” You both are in the backyard “chasing ghosts.”

Trank: Totally. I just felt like I was surrounded by the ghosts of these voices of people that I was talking to every single day and then just they were gone. But I still heard them around me. Two months after “Fantastic Four,” I started to remember something that I had read about the period of Al Capone’s life a few years after he was released from Alcatraz. I just had these images in my head of him sitting in his backyard puffing on a cigar and just nothing to look forward to. This massive life that he had lived and where he ended up. So I just started to write as a way of dissolving things that I was doing in my life. It didn’t come out as a desire to write about Al Capone, it came out as a desire to allow me to feel a little less crazy about what I was going through.

Guerrasio: Writing, developing, and making “Capone,” was that all therapeutic for you?

Trank: Absolutely. I could never have predicted that I would write a script like this and it would come from such a pure and honest place. And the fact is while I was writing the script I was unemployable, so here I am writing a script and it didn’t even seem that this could be something that could ever get made. Nobody wanted to make anything with me. So I allowed myself the freedom of not caring. And after writing it I had the most calming in me that I’ve ever felt in my life.

Trank said ‘it makes sense’ if people feel Capone crapping his pants in the movie is really Trank taking a crap on Hollywood

Guerrasio: You talking about all of this brings a little credence to a theory a buddy of mine has about a scene in your movie.

Trank: OK.

Guerrasio: It’s the scene where the FBI comes to Capone’s house and Capone craps his pants. That scene can be interpreted as you are Capone and the FBI is Hollywood and you are taking a crap on the movie business.

Trank: I mean, hey, I’m not going to tell you you’re wrong about that. That’s a very interesting interpretation. I would say that I didn’t consciously think that. To me, it just made sense that that would happen in that scene. But at the same time, how many ideas do you write into your work that just subconsciously come into being? So with all the emotions coming out of me I wouldn’t say, “No, that’s not what I was thinking.” It makes sense.

Vertical Entertainment Tom Hardy in ‘Capone.’

Guerrasio: I have to be honest, I think I accept a lot of what goes on in this movie because you cast Tom Hardy as Capone. It doesn’t work without him.

Trank: I agree. There’s no actor alive right now who could play this character that would make any sense. When I finished writing it I read it back and that was the first thing I thought to myself. If there’s anyone who could play this role it’s Tom Hardy. And I’m very lucky how it all played out. Tom got the script, read it the next day, and called me the day after that. We just clicked instantly.

Guerrasio: How much input did you have in the distinct voice he would give Capone in the movie.

Trank: A lot. Tom is not Method, he’s very open, and since there are no recordings of Al Capone I had to find an example of someone who came from that neighbourhood and was born around the same time. So I landed on Jimmy Durante. I sent Tom recordings of Jimmy Durante talking. That was to help him with the accent, but Tom developed the voice.

Trank has not seen ‘Venom’ or ‘The Mandalorian.’ He said watching the latter would make him ‘sad.’

Guerrasio: Are you in a place mentally right now where you can sit and watch “Venom” or “The Mandalorian”?

Trank: Yes and no. Sometimes I’m just randomly in the mood to watch something like that but ultimately I’m more interested in weirder movies. It is also I just don’t care. But needless to say, I’m an enormous fan of all the talent behind those projects. I’d be pretty interested to see what Robert Rodriguez does on the next season of “The Mandalorian.” But at the same time I’d rather rewatch “Mandy” for the 20th time.

Guerrasio: But have you seen “Venom” or “The Mandalorian”?

Trank: No. I just never got around to seeing “Venom.” But I am curious to watch it now because I made my own Tom Hardy movie. When it comes to “The Mandalorian” it’s a little tricky. It’s not bitterness it’s just sad because that was a surreal experience. Two and a half years shuttling back and forth to San Francisco working at ILM and Lucasfilm and working on the Boba Fett movie, it was so cool.

Eric Charbonneau/AP Josh Trank.

Guerrasio: I imagine it’s still a little too close to the bone.

Trank: Yeah. Eventually I would like to check it out but I have to wait for the hype of it to pass and it won’t make me feel as sad.

Guerrasio: Do you feel you could still direct a blockbuster? Is there one still left in you? Or has “The Fantastic Four” experience sapped you of any interest in doing that again?

Trank: I do feel I do. Yeah. It’s just the story. If the story requires a blockbuster scale and a blockbuster budget than absolutely. To me it isn’t so much about the bracket of it being an independent film or a studio film, it’s about the people involved in the project. Are these the right combination of people who see things the same way that I do? Is it something that I’m passionate about with all my heart? A movie knocks out four years of your life, that’s time you could be spending doing something else. So when you commit to a movie I personally think if it’s the last thing you ever did are you going to go out with a smile on your face? So I’m keeping an open mind and not holding grudges. Not letting past situations cloud my judgment in moving forward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.