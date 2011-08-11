Watch Out Mossberg, Pogue, Josh Topolsky Is Getting A Weekly Tech Column At The Washington Post

Photo: Johsua Topolsky

Joshua Topolsky, the former Engadget editor, and current editor in chief of tech site, The Verge, is about to get another title: columnist for the Washington Post.He’s taking on Walt Mossberg and David Pogue as a mainstream consumer tech writer with a weekly tech column.



He’s not abandoning The Verge, which is still under construction, and due for a launch in October. This new gig will be in addition to The Verge.

Unlike his multi-thousand word, mega in-depth online reviews the Washington Post columns will be chopped down, according to Marty Moe, The Verge’s content chief.

Seems like a somewhat odd move — going from online to print — but it should give Topolsky and his site a broader audience.

