Another tech CEO is speaking out against Donald Trump --  but he took out a full page ad to do it

Normally Medium is the publication of choice for tech leaders to opine about Donald Trump.

Just days before the Republican National Convention, more than 140 tech luminaries signed an open letter to the presidential candidate, saying Trump “stands against the open exchange of ideas, free movement of people, and productive engagement with the outside world that is critical to our economy.”

Hampton Creek CEO Josh Tetrick has just one-upped them all.

Tetrick purchased two full-page ads to run this weekend ahead of the Republican National Convention. One was in the New York Times and the other was targeted to Republicans attending the convention in Cleveland.

In the “Dear Donald” ads, which can be viewed online, Tetrick calls Trump’s campaign “un-American”.

“Americans are frustrated and angry and scared. You’ve channeled this into your nomination,” Tetrick writes. “Americans are also good. We’re generous and courageous and kind. That’s what you’ve missed.”

Supporting Trump would make him “less of my mum’s son” the CEO says. “Turning away from you is a way to say who we are,” he wrote.

It’s a pricey position to take. Tetrick’s “Dear Donald” New York Times’ note could have cost him at least $152,000, according to the Times’ media rate card — and that’s not counting the Cleveland ad. Yet, it’s not the first-time Tetrick or his company have paid big money for full-page ads in the New York Times. In 2015, the company ran nine full-page open-letter advertisements, addressing its letters to CEOs, President Obama, and the entire year of 2015.

