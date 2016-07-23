Josh Norman responded to Odell Beckham's jab at his career with a foreboding message

The Josh Norman-Odell Beckham Jr. rivalry is set to go to another level this season.

With Norman signing with the Washington Redskins over the offseason, ensuring two games per season against Beckham’s Giants, the fireworks we saw between Beckham and Norman from the Panthers and Giants last season are likely to continue.

And though those matchups are still months away, both players are already going at it.

Business Insider/Facebook Josh Norman joined Scott Davis in the Business Insider office for a live interview on Facebook.

On Thursday, Norman came to Business Insider’s New York office for an interview on Facebook Live. When asked about Beckham’s recent comment to GQ that he made Norman “so relevant,” Norman simply laughed.

“I don’t know how you respond to that other than laugh,” Norman said. “I don’t know what you get out of that. I don’t know, man.”

Norman then paused to think, and said, “There’s a time when people who honour themselves will fall short, so when that day comes, we’ll see.”

When we asked if he’s excited for matchups with Beckham this season, Norman responded, heartily, “Am I?!”

With the two sides continuing to go at it, the Giants-Redskins Week 3 matchup will be a must-watch.

Watch the full interview with Norman below:





