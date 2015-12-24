Josh Norman fined $26,000 for antics against Odell Beckham Jr.

Josh Norman will be fined a total of $26,044 for two specific plays involving Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday, USA Today’s Jarrett Bell reports.

Bell, Norman will receive a $17,363 fine for striking Beckham in the head/neck area, and an additional $8,681 for a face mask against the Giants receiver.

On Monday, Beckham was suspended one game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Norman that should have led to an ejection, but did not. Later the same day, reports surfaced that members of the Panthers’ practice squad were taunting Beckham with homophobic slurs and threatening him with baseball bats during the pregame, which may be partially responsible for Beckham’s antics. Beckham is expected to appeal the suspension.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Norman was named to the Pro Bowl, the first of his career.

