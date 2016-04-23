Josh Norman agrees to a monster $75 million contract with the Washington Redskins

Star cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to a 5-year, $75 million contract with the Washington Redskins, according to multiple reports.

Norman’s deal includes $50 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the seventh-largest guaranteed figure ever for a defensive player.

The move comes just two days after Norman was surprisingly let go by the Carolina Panthers. After originally placing the franchise tag on Norman, the Panthers pulled the offer when talks for a long-term contract reached an impasse.

By pulling the franchise tag, Norman became a free immediately.

The Panthers felt that the distraction of a potential holdout

We will have more on this shortly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.