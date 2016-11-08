Redskins cornerback Josh Norman says he won't change his 'bestiality' on the field to cut down on his penalties

Josh Norman has enjoyed a nice first season with the Washington Redskins, but he’s also been hit with a league-high 10 penalties, according to NFL Penalty Tracker.

Coming off a bye week, however, Norman says he isn’t planning to make any changes to his on-field attitude to avoid penalties.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Norman attempted to say he’ll remain aggressive on the field, but with a slight misspeak, referred instead to not changing his “bestiality.”

“[Referees] are [watching me closely], but at the same time, what am I gonna change? My aggressiveness? My bestiality when I’m out there?” Norman then appeared to laugh at someone in the media’s reaction, but didn’t seem to realise his mistake.

Norman will look to keep the 4-3-1 Redskins in the playoff race with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.