Josh McDaniels Fired By Denver Broncos

Photo: AP Images

Denver Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels has been “relieved of his duties”, by owner Pat Bowlen.McDaniels was considered a prodigy after he won his first six games as Broncos head coach in 2009, but since then the team is just 5-17 and showing no signs of improvement.



Just last week it was revealed that an assistant of McDaniels video taped an opponents’ practice in violation of team rules. The assistant was fired.

McDaniels has two and a half years remaining on his four-year contract and the Broncos are still paying the last coach they fired, Mike Shanahan. That means they will have three head coaches on the payroll in 2011.

McDaniels is the third NFL coach to be fired this year, after Wade Phillips (Dallas) and Brad Childress (Minnesota).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.