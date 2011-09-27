Meet Citigroup's New Sales Trader: A Former World Cup Champion Rugby Player

Photo: Wikipedia

Josh Lewsey, a former England rugby star player who was a member of the 2003 World Cup championship team, now works for Citigroup.According to Financial News, he joined the bank’s London offices as European equities sales trader.



During his rugby career, Lewsey, 34, he won England 55 caps.

He alternated between fullback, wing and centre positions for the Wasps.

He retired from the sport in 2009. However, he briefly ended his retirement this year to join the Wasps for another season.

Now it appears he’s hanging up his ruby cleats and it focusing on climbing the corporate ladder.

Lucky for him, he already has numerous accomplishments under his belt off the rugby field.

In May 2010, Lewsey, an avid climber, and a friend unsuccessfully attempted to climb to the top of Mount Everest and came within 500 feet of the summit before aborting his attempt due to a breathing apparatus malfunction.

Prior to his professional rugby career, he served as an officer in the British Army for two years after graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2001.

He has also written an autobiography called “One Chance: My Life and Rugby.”

Check out this video of Lewsey playing rugby:

