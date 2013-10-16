Here's What It's Like To Kick A Game-Winning Field Goal At A Huge College Football Game

Josh Lambo walked on to the Texas A&M football team last year after a stint playing professional soccer for MLS team FC Dallas.

On Saturday, he kicked the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock against Ole Miss. A camera followed Lambo after the kick and let’s just say it must feel pretty awesome to make a game-winner (via Big Lead Sports):

