Josh Hutcherson Catches Fire In Promos For Tonight's 'SNL'

Actor Josh Hutcherson isn’t just starring in this weekend’s highly anticipated “Hunger Games,” the 21-year-old is also hosting “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest, Haim.

In promos for tonight’s show alongside cast member Bobby Moynihan, Hutcherson bursts into flames, tells cheesy jokes, reveals his first job, and gets initiated into “SNL.” Watch below:

