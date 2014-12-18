Josh Hazlewood Just Made A Five-Wicket Debut For Australia As India Tumbled For 408

A dream debut for Josh Hazlewood. Picture: Getty Images

Australia’s newest quick bowler Josh Hazlewood completed a dream debut by taking five wickets against India in the Second Test today.

Hazlewood helped wrap the visitors up for 408 after they resumed at 4-311 at The Gabba this morning.

A 23-year-old fast-medium from Tamworth, NSW, Hazlewood was named on Tuesday as Australia’s 440th Test player. He made his one-day debut for Australia four years ago, but has had several setbacks through injuries.

He took the key wicket of Virat Kohli yesterday, and added three more today for just 20 runs. Four of his five wickets were caught behind by Brad Haddin, whose six catches in all equalled the Test record for the most in an innings by a wicketkeeper.

New Australian captain Steve Smith stole some of Haddin’s thunder with this spectacular slips catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma:

Hazlewood is the 33rd Australian bowler to take a five-for on debut. Of the current crop of bowlers, fellow quicks James Pattinson and Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon all debuted with five-wicket hauls in 2011.

