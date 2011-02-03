This Is How A 25-Year Old Hedge Funder Is Marketing His Fund: "A Prominent PM Mentored Me, But I Can't Say Who"

That’s a stretch.

25-year old David “Josh” Hawes is marketing a new Tampa-based hedge fund, Epinicia, using an interesting tactic.He’s telling potential investors that he was mentored by a “prominent portfolio manager,” whom he can’t reveal because he “isn’t at liberty to,” according to Hedge Fund Alert.



Hawes says he’s launching the fund with Robert Curtis, whom he calls a “veteran of the real estate market,” and that they’ve raised $20 million, some of which came from an institutional investor.

Other than that, there’s very little to be found about either men except Josh’s LinkedIn profile and the registration form the two filed with the SEC in January.

Maybe Hawes saw his competition and thought an anonymous PM would be a better bet than an algorithm called “Star.”

From Hedge-Fund Alert:

Hawes, whose brief resume includes an internship at Morgan Stanley, founded his Tampa firm with operations chief Robert Curtis, a veteran of the real estate market.

Hawes is telling investors that he was mentored by a prominent portfolio manager whom he is not at liberty to identify.

By the way, Epinicia is just one of the many weird hedge funds to launch in the past year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.