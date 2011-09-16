Josh Hamilton's Grand Slam Awards Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Free Flooring

Wikimedia Commons



Josh Hamilton’s grand slam last night helped maintain the Texas Rangers three-game AL West division lead.More importantly, the slugger’s home run will cost a design company nearly half a million dollars.

CC Carpet & Flooring Design ran a September promotion offering customers free flooring and countertops if Hamilton hit a grand slam this month.

Owner Steve Fitzgerald estimated the promotion created nearly $500,000 in sales. And, at least publicly, he’s overjoyed.

“I’m excited. I’m great,” Fitzgerald told the Star-Telegram. “I wish he could have waited until the last game of the season so more people could have gotten it.”

Fortunately, the owner secured an insurance policy before offering the promotion.

