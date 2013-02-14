Josh Hamilton Lost 20 Pounds With The Help Of A Juice From A Late-Night Infomercial

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It is that time of year when we start hearing about all the baseball players that are reporting to camp “in the best shapes of their lives.” One of those players this season is Josh Hamilton of the Angels. But how he lost his weight is a little different than the others.Hamilton told Tim Kurkjian of ESPN that after putting on some weight during the off-season, he would wake up in the middle of the night and see an infomercial with a woman “talking about, he’s got to take this great juice which will help him in his diet.”



Kurkjian added that Hamilton also changed the way he has been eating. But when Kurkjian saw Hamilton he was “carrying around a jug of some sort of green liquid that was designed to make his diet even better.”

Hamilton did not reveal what the name of the product is, nor is there any indication that he will submit “before” and “after” photos for future infomercials.

