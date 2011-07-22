Josh Hamilton Says Sweat Drying On His Corneas Makes Him Play Bad In Day Games

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton thinks he’s pinpointed the cause of his ongoing struggles in day games.Here’s how he explained it to ESPNDallas.com:



“I’ve got a good explanation for it. This is as clear as I can make it,” Hamilton said. “We play at nighttime, sweat — blue eyes, obviously, are harder anyway — but playing at nighttime, you sweat a lot, you wipe your eyes, sweat gets on your cornea and dries overnight. Then, you come out midday the next day and instead of the light going straight through your cornea, it hits the dry sweat and disperses and makes everything brighter.”

To combat the lingering corneal sweat, Hamilton has begun using eyedrops and eyelid scrubs on the night before day games.

“I’ve played two games since I’ve been doing it and I’ve had a lot better at-bats. I’ve seen the ball a lot better,” he said.

Hamilton, who batting .117 during the day compared to .356 at night, said he could also experiment with wearing sunglasses at the plate.

He attempted to remedy to problem by wearing red contact lenses last month, but to no avail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.