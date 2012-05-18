JOSH HAMILTON: How The Former Can't Miss Prospect Overcame Drug Addiction To Become Baseball's Biggest Superstar

Photo: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

Josh Hamilton is tearing the cover off the baseball this year.His numbers on the season are off the charts: his batting average is above .400, he has 18 home runs and 45 RBI, and an OPS around 1.300.



They reached those gargantuan levels after a recent six-game span that included 9 home runs, with a record-tying four of them coming in a single game.

Hamilton was supposed to be winning MVP awards and leading his team to the World Series as a member of the expansion Tampa Bay Devil Rays, but numerous off-the-field issues derailed him.

Now he’s back to playing at a high level for the Texas Rangers and on the cusp of not only breaking records, but signing a fat new contract when he hits free agency this winter.

