Josh Hamilton Says God Told Him He Would Hit A Game Six Extra-Inning Home Run

Photo: AP

God spoke to Josh Hamilton last night.So when the Holy One told the born-again Rangers slugger he’d hit a two-run homer in the tenth inning to regain the lead, Hamilton followed instructions. He unloaded on a Jason Motte pitch, sending the blessed ball into the right field bleachers, and giving his team a 9-7 lead.



“He said, ‘You haven’t hit one in a while and this is the time you’re going to,'” Hamilton told reporters after the game.

But Hamilton’s impact was temporary as the Cardinals tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. And went on to win in the 11th inning on a David Freese home run.

Where was God then?

“He didn’t say, ‘You’re going to hit it and you’re going to win,'” Hamilton said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.