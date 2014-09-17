Prepare Yourself For The Apple Watch To Be Insanely Expensive

Apple The Apple Watch Edition could be quite expensive.

Last week Apple unveiled the Apple Watch and insiders have already begun speculating how much the device might cost.

We know the least expensive model, Apple Watch Sport, will start at $US349. But the 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition could retail for as much as $US4,999, according to Apple insider John Gruber.

Gruber speculated on Apple Watch pricing in his latest blog post.

“Most people think I’m joking when I say the gold ones are going to start at $US5,000,” said Gruber. “I couldn’t be more serious.”

If that sounds like a lot, it is. But bear in mind that the Apple Watch Edition will be made with 18-karat gold, not just plated with it.

Gruber says the least he could see the Apple Watch Edition costing is $US1,999. But he says that price point is unlikely because the components alone would be worth more than that.

The Apple Watch is slated for release in early 2015. We’ll have to wait until then to know precisely how many thousands it will cost.

