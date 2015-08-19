Josh Groban sings Donald Trump's craziest tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jethro Nededog
Josh groban sings Donald Trump's tweetsABCJosh Groban tackles Donald Trump’s tweets on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’

Josh Groban’s “voice of an angel” and Donald Trump’s off-the-wall tweets came together on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The ABC late-night talk show aired a sketch in which Groban is making an album featuring his operatic singing and Donald Trump’s hilarious, unique, and off-the-wall Twitter musings. 

“To make great songs, you have to have great lyrics,” host Jimmy Kimmel told the audience. “If you want to be taken seriously as an artist, strong lyrics are a must.”

Josh groban sings Donald Trump's tweets 2Play GIFABC

Groban then appears behind a piano and reminds us that he has “the voice of an angel.” The Trump tweets featured in the sketch go from the presidential candidate’s observations of human nature to his early political tweets about President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, and more.

“Donald Trump’s tweets will make you laugh. They will make you cry. But, mostly they will make you cry,” Groban says mid-sketch.

Watch the sketch below:

 

