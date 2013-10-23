Three NFL Teams Want To Trade For Browns WR Josh Gordon, The Player Who Could Change The Playoff Race

A month after

trading Trent Richardsonto the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns could ship off yet another top skill position player.

Cleveland has two offers on the table for No. 1 wide receiver Josh Gordon, and a third team is also interested, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gordon is young, talented receiver who the stats say is already a top-15 player at his position. If he lands with a contender in need of a skill player, it could really shift the balance of power in the NFL as we head toward the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly held discussions for Gordon a few weeks ago, so they’re one of the teams involved here. But right now we don’t know who the other two teams are.

The Patriots, Colts, and Packers all need help at wide receiver, and they would all be theoretically willing to sacrifice a high draft pick for immediate help.

The NFL trade deadline is the Tuesday after Week 8. While NFL teams are notoriously adverse to making big blockbuster trades during the season, this is a special case.

The Browns (while weirdly intriguing) are more-or-less tanking. They have a new owner, GM, and coach, all of whom aren’t personally invested in a roster filled with guys they didn’t draft or sign. In addition, the Richardson trade showed a willingness to part with a valuable asset that you rarely see in the NFL.

So yes, we can actually see the Browns trading one of the best young receivers in football.

The real question is whether a contending team would be willing to give up the assets it’d take to get Gordon. Schefter reported that the current offers are for “a high pick and a player.”

Considering how stingy NFL teams are with draft picks, that’s a lot.

Would the Colts being willing to part with another high draft pick to fill the hole at receiver left by Reggie Wayne’s injury?

Would the Patriots — who hoard draft picks — sacrifice the future to give the ageing Tom Brady one last crack at a Super Bowl?

These are the questions that’ll be answered in the next few days.

