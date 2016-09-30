Browns announce wide receiver Josh Gordon is entering rehab, and he may miss his second straight season

Scott Davis
The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday that wide receiver Josh Gordon is entering an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

The 25-year-old receiver is serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s anti-substance policy and was expected to return for Week 5.

In a statement the Browns released on Twitter, Gordon said he’s stepping away from his pursuit to return to football to “gain full control of my life.”

Here's Gordon's and the Browns' statement:

Gordon missed all of the 2015 season and played just five games in 2014 because of suspensions. Prior, Gordon was one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, pulling in 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in July after multiple drug violations and participated in training camp and preseason.

It’s unclear if Gordon will return this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that it’s “hard to imagine [Gordon] playing for the Browns again.”

