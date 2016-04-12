Report: Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon failed another drug test and his return to the NFL is in jeopardy

Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon reportedly tested positive for marijuana last month, as first reported by Fox’s Mike Garafolo on Monday.

Gordon was suspended for all of last season as a result of multiple failed NFL-administered tests, which were controversial because of the league’s imperfect testing procedure. According to Garafolo, Gordon’s positive test from last month was similarly controversial: the marijuana levels in both his “A” and “B” samples were reportedly below the positive threshold, yet because of the dilution it was still considered a positive result.

From Garafolo:

The source added that both the “A” and “B” samples collected were positive for marijuana and dilute. Though the level of marijuana was below the 35 nanograms per milliliter required for a positive test, the diluted sample is considered a positive test.

Garafolo also reported that Gordon’s latest failed drug test “doesn’t necessarily mean he will miss yet another season.” It does, however, likely explain why the NFL has not yet reinstated Gordon.

His future aside, it’s a pretty big red flag for Gordon, not to mention disappointing news for the Browns. Although it is impossible at this point to separate his career from his numerous failed drug tests, Gordon has shown flashes of real brilliance when he’s managed to stay on the field.

Gordon’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and spokespersons for both the NFL and NFLPA declined to comment on the situation.

Gordon, for his part, did not seem too worried by the positive test.

Call me if u need a real story worth writing.. ????

— Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 11, 2016

