Cleveland Browns Player Josh Gordon Drives A Camouflage Porsche With Orange Rims

Here’s the Porsche that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon drives.

It’s camo-coloured and has bright orange rims.

He talked to ESPN about the car this week, saying: “It definitely draws attention, but there’s only certain days I bring it out. I drive another car less attractive looking. It really doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t seem to bother anybody else. They might stare and recognise me, but I don’t really try to make a big deal out of it.”

OK!

@twithersAP This fella is parked outside the NEOMG office every once in a while. Gordon lives at Stonebridge. pic.twitter.com/UTeTjL2DBE

— Joe Noga (@JoeNogaCLE) November 1, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.