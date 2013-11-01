Cleveland Browns Player Josh Gordon Drives A Camouflage Porsche With Orange Rims

Tony Manfred

Here’s the Porsche that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon drives.

It’s camo-coloured and has bright orange rims.

He talked to ESPN about the car this week, saying: “It definitely draws attention, but there’s only certain days I bring it out. I drive another car less attractive looking. It really doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t seem to bother anybody else. They might stare and recognise me, but I don’t really try to make a big deal out of it.”

OK!

