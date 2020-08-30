Actor Josh Gad shared one of the final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman who urged him to 'thank God for the unique wonders of this day'

- Actor Josh Gad on Saturday shared one of the final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman before his death.
- Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.
- In the text, which mentioned frustration due to persistent rainy weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, Boseman encouraged Gad to “inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique wonders of this day.”
- “He knew how precious every moment was,” Gad wrote in a tweet, adding “tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”
Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman – take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020
