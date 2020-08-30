Actor Josh Gad shared one of the final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman who urged him to 'thank God for the unique wonders of this day'

Connor Perrett
Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesJosh Gad and Chadwick Boseman attend the premiere Of Disney and Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
  • Actor Josh Gad on Saturday shared one of the final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman before his death.
  • Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.
  • In the text, which mentioned frustration due to persistent rainy weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, Boseman encouraged Gad to “inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique wonders of this day.”
  • “He knew how precious every moment was,” Gad wrote in a tweet, adding “tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

