Treasurer Josh Frydenberg warns there will be a significant 'debt burden' due to the coronavirus, but says there are no plans to raise GST

Getty Images

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Treasury modelling which predicted Australia’s unemployment rate would jump to 10% in the June quarter.

Frydenberg, while acknowledging the government’s measures to fight the downturn would create a substantial debt burden, said there were no plans to increase GST.

The treasurer also reiterated the government’s support for the aviation sector.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The government has “no plans” to change the GST in order to pay off debt accrued by measures to fight the coronavirus, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

At the presser, which was called to discuss the projections from Treasury that unemployment in Australia was likely to crack double digits, Frydenberg shot down a question about whether the GST could be increased from 10% to 15% – a proposal which has often bubbled up in Australian politics even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have no plans to change the GST,” Frydenberg said. “What we are focused on is growing the economy. The economy today is 16% larger than when we came to government. And by virtue of growing the economy and creating more jobs, then you see both expenditures go down and revenue go up.”

“Of course, the will be a debt burden that will be left to pay for years to come. But we will approach those issues in the considered way that we have done in the past.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Treasury released forecasts predicting Australia’s unemployment rate would reach 10% in the June quarter – almost double its current 5.1%. By the government’s account, the JobKeeper wage subsidy prevented that number climbing higher still.

“In the absence of the $130 billion JobKeeper payment, Treasury estimates the unemployment rate would be five percentage points higher and would peak at around 15%,” Frydenberg said earlier this morning. The nuts and bolts of Treasury’s modelling which arrived at this figure has not been released.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics considers a person employed if they work at least one hour per week. The devastating impact of coronavirus shutdowns on Australian livelihoods have raised questions about what levels of underemployment are hiding behind that unemployment figure. Frydenberg was asked about underemployment at the presser, but did not provide an answer.

Frydenberg was also asked about the aviation industry, and in particular the viability of Virgin Airlines, which has faced particularly harsh struggles in the face of flight restrictions.

“As a government we are absolutely committed to the aviation sector,” Frydenberg said. “We’ve already announced over $1 billion worth of support measures from regulatory and fee changes to other support for freight services and the like.”

“Australia’s been well served by having two major airlines operating in the domestic market. But Virgin and Qantas are both publicly listed companies, both with substantial share holders.

“And I know that obviously that sector has been very badly hit by the impact of the coronavirus and in both cases they continue to talk to their key shareholders about the road ahead.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.