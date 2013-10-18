Josh Freeman Is The Vikings' 6th Starting Quarterback Since 2010

Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier announced that Josh Freeman will start for the Vikings when they play the Giants on Monday night.

The Vikings signed Freeman two weeks ago after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be Freeman’s first start since week 3 against the New England Patriots.

Because of his poor performance and issues with Bucs coach Greg Schiano, Freeman was benched following the Patriots game in favour of rookie QB Mike Glennon. After the team was unable to find a suitor for Freeman in a trade, he was released by the Bucs.

With the Vikings having their own problems at quarterback, they signed Freeman to a one-year contract reportedly worth about 3 million. Previous starter Christian Ponder suffered a broken rib earlier in the season and has missed the last two games.

Freeman will be the third starting quarterback for the Vikings this year and the sixth quarterback named the starter in the past four years.

The quarterback carousel started following the eventual retirement of Hall of Famer Brett Favre. The 40-year-old Favre was the last Pro Bowl quarterback the Vikings had in recent years. The Vikings turned to these five quarterbacks after Favre went out for good in 2010:

Tarvaris Jackson (1 game)

Joe Webb (3 games)

Donovan McNabb (6 games)

Christian Ponder (29 games)

Matt Cassel (2 games)

