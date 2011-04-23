Josh Elliott Bids An Emotional Farewell To ESPN

As someone who is paid to pay attention to the sports world during daylight hours, I’ve spent a lot of time the last few years watching the live morning SportsCenters on ESPN. (There’s six hours worth everyday. It adds up.)



That means I’ve spent a lot of time with anchor Josh Elliott, who signed off for the last time today, to go take a job at Good Morning America.

We’ve never met, but he’s logged so much time on my TV/computer screen, he’s feels almost like a family member. (One who has now “passed away” by moving to a show I don’t have time to watch. Sorry, but good luck anyway, Josh!)

Not unexpectedly, he got a little emotional during his goodbye today. If you’re a SC junkie like me, you might want to check it out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.