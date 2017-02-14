Josh Elliott has been fired from CBS News after on-air blunder

Josh Elliott and CBS News are parting ways.

Page Six reports that Elliott was fired surrounding fallout over his on-air announcement on Friday that he was leaving his job as the anchor on CBS’s digital channel CBSN for a broader role on CBS News.

The column’s sources say that Elliott’s announcement was premature and CBS executives didn’t know he was going to quit the digital job.

“This is a mess of epic proportions,” a network source said. “Nobody at the top at CBS News knew that Josh was going to do that.”

Elliott reportedly met with CBS News executives on Monday morning, was fired, and then escorted out of the building by security.

CBS News released the following statement:

“CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News. We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Over the past few years, Elliott jumped from ABC’s “Good Morning America” to NBC News before landing at CBS about a year ago.

