Josh Duggar and prosecutors are battling over photos the feds say reveal a hand scar matching images on the devices in his child porn case

Josh Duggar speaks during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 28, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar’s defense team is still arguing with prosecutors over pictures federal agents took of his hands and feet.

The former reality TV star will stand trial in November on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors said the photos documented a scar on Duggar’s hand that was also visible in images recovered from his devices.

Josh Duggar’s defense team has been arguing with federal prosecutors for weeks over pictures of the former reality TV star’s hands and feet, which Duggar’s team say should have never been taken.

Duggar’s team filed a document Thursday evening, requesting for the second time that a judge bar prosecutors from using the photos during the upcoming November trial in Arkansas.

Duggar, formerly of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” faces two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, and has pleaded not guilty.

The photos in question show the backs of Duggar’s hands, and his feet, which are clad in black sneakers.

Josh Duggar’s defense team says these photos of Duggar’s hands and feet were taken without a warrant, and without the presence of Duggar’s attorney. United States District Court Western District of Arkansas Fayettevill Division

Duggar’s defense team has said prosecutors didn’t obtain a warrant to take the photos and took them without an attorney present.

Duggar’s attorneys also scoffed at prosecutors’ explanation that the photos were intended to document a scar on Duggar’s hand. Prosecutors previously said the scar could also be seen in multiple images recovered from the devices that federal authorities seized from Duggar.

Prosecutors also argued that Duggar “expressly consented to having the photographs taken,” and that authorities never violated Duggar’s Fourth Amendment or Sixth Amendment rights.

In their Thursday evening court filing, Duggar’s team said that if the intent behind the photos was to document Duggar’s scar, authorities would have only photographed one hand, instead of both hands and both feet.

The attorneys also accused the federal agents who took the photos of “manipulation” of Duggar’s body. They said their client was instructed to pose with different hand and foot positions, and said the camera shot the photographs from various “awkward angles.”

“What is more troubling about the Government’s after-the-fact rationalization is that the agent taking the photographs presumably had to stand behind Duggar and reach over his shoulder to obtain the angle reflected in the photographs,” Duggar’s defense team wrote.