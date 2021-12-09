A complete timeline of Josh Duggar’s public fallout from reality-TV stardom to child-pornography conviction

March 2003: 15-year-old Josh Duggar is temporarily sent to live away from his family after his father, Jim Bob, reportedly learned of multiple incidents where Josh molested his younger sisters.

According to the report, Jim Bob first found out about Josh’s behavior in 2002, when one of the girls said the eldest Duggar brother was touching her breasts and genitals as she slept.

The police report alleges that Josh molested four of his sisters while they slept, and at times while they were awake.

As Gawker previously reported, there were five sisters living in the Duggar house at that time, ranging in age from five to 12.

The police report goes on to detail, according to Jim Bob’s statement, how Josh admitted to some of the incidents.

Jim Bob did not contact authorities at the time he learned of the first allegations, and said he instead disciplined Josh and tried to prevent the alleged molestation from happening again.

Only when he was made aware of further molestation incidents did Jim Bob meet with the family’s “church elders” and decided Josh would be sent away from March to July 2003, according to the police report.