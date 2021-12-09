A complete timeline of Josh Duggar’s public fallout from reality-TV stardom to child-pornography conviction

- Former “19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges.
- Brought up at trial were allegations he molested four of his younger sisters as a teen.
- This is a timeline of everything we know about the Duggar scandal, from 2003 to 2021.
According to the report, Jim Bob first found out about Josh’s behavior in 2002, when one of the girls said the eldest Duggar brother was touching her breasts and genitals as she slept.
The police report alleges that Josh molested four of his sisters while they slept, and at times while they were awake.
As Gawker previously reported, there were five sisters living in the Duggar house at that time, ranging in age from five to 12.
The police report goes on to detail, according to Jim Bob’s statement, how Josh admitted to some of the incidents.
Jim Bob did not contact authorities at the time he learned of the first allegations, and said he instead disciplined Josh and tried to prevent the alleged molestation from happening again.
Only when he was made aware of further molestation incidents did Jim Bob meet with the family’s “church elders” and decided Josh would be sent away from March to July 2003, according to the police report.
“Jim Bob knew Hutchens personally,” InTouch reported. “Hutchens did not take any official action and instead gave Josh a ‘very stern talk.'”
A local northwest Arkansas news outlet reported in 2012 that Hutchens was sentenced to 56 years in prison after pleading guilty to child-porn charges himself.
Per the police report, the email tip included a warning about someone in the family molesting another member of the family while sleeping, and said Jim Bob “lies to his church and his friends to [make] him look good.”
Producers cancelled the Duggars’ appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and faxed the letter to the Department of Human Services Hotline.
The statements taken in these 2006 interviews make up the bulk of the police report obtained by InTouch.
Josh, the oldest child of parents Jim Bob and Michelle, was 20 years old when the show first aired. At the time of the premiere, the rest of the siblings ranged in age from less than one-year-old to 18.
Gawker outlined the way that the molestation “rumor” was brought up on blog posts and “17 Kids and Counting” fan forums as far back as May 2007, but the InTouch report was the first mainstream reporting of the incidents.
“We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing,” continued Josh, according to the Washington Post, “and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life. I sought forgiveness from those I had wronged and asked Christ to forgive me and come into my life. I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions. In my life today, I am so very thankful for God’s grace, mercy and redemption.”
Josh also resigned from the Family Research Council where he was working as a lobbyist.
In 2002, Jim Bob had run in the primaries for a Republican senate seat. His platform had included the stance that “rape and incest represent heinous crimes and as such should be treated as capital crimes,” THR reported in 2015.
USA Today reported that “more than a dozen advertisers” removed ads from the show and the TLC network.
“As far as the Springdale Police Department is concerned, this report doesn’t exist,” the spokesman said.
Jim Bob said they wanted to sue to “protect juvenile records because mistakes juveniles make when they’re young should be sealed.”
Jessa and Jill Duggar, two of the younger siblings, also spoke with Fox News and said they were two of the girls Josh had molested years earlier. Jill, then 24 years old, said that the news coverage of the police report was “a revictimization that’s a thousand times worse because this is something that was already dealt with.”
She continued: “We’ve already forgiven Josh. We’ve already moved on.”
“I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying,” Jessa, then 22 years old, told Fox News. “I’m like, ‘That is so overboard and a lie really.’ I mean people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims.”
TLC said it planned to air a one-hour documentary about child sexual abuse later that year as part of an initiative with partnered organizations RAINN and Darkness to Light.
“TLC will work closely with both groups and with the Duggar family on a one-hour documentary that will include Jill and Jessa [Duggar] and other survivors and families that have been affected by abuse,” the statement said.
As CNN reported, Duggar’s initial statement was later amended to “omit the reference to pornography.”
“I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust,” Duggar said at the time.
Josh was never featured on a TLC program again, but many other members of the family eventually became cast members of the spinoff reality show.
A special agent later testified that both the HP desktop computer and Josh’s personal Macbook laptop had an “accountability software” installed. The program, called Covenant Eyes, is designed to monitor the internet activity of people with pornography addictions. The program then sends reports to an “accountability partner” (in this case, internet usage reports were sent to Josh’s wife, Anna).
Josh also had installed a Tor Browser that provided access to the dark web, allowing him to browse without being detected by Covenant Eyes, according to the agent.
In a statement sent to Insider via email, Josh’s sister Jill and her husband Derick Dillard said, “This is just very sad for our family.”
Jinger, another of Josh’s sisters, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, shared a statement via Instagram on April 30: “We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh.”
“While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice,” the statement from Jinger continued.
The judge overseeing the case said she was deeply concerned about the allegations against Josh, adding that a federal agent had testified that one of Duggar’s downloads was “some of the worst sexual abuse child pornography that he has seen in over 1,000 cases.”
Comstock said he must be under home confinement with a GPS monitor, and may only leave for work, education, religious activities, or for medical issues. She also forbade him from any contact with minor children apart from his own six children, whom he can see if his wife is also present.
A number of law enforcement officials and experts testified during the seven-day trial about the various disturbing images and videos they found on Duggar’s computer, which they said included material involving children under the age of 12, including an infant.
Witnesses said Duggar had partitioned his work computer’s hard drive so that he could dodge anti-porn “accountability” software that reported all of his internet activity to his wife.
Duggar’s defense attorneys made the case that someone else remotely accessed Duggar’s computer and downloaded the child pornography. They presented their own forensic investigator who suggested Duggar had been the victim of a “hit and run” hacking scheme. The jury ultimately didn’t buy the argument.
Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and a $US250,000 ($AU349,884) fine on each charge. Judge Timothy Brooks said sentencing could happen in April, according to KNWA Fox 24.