Former reality TV star Josh Duggar convicted on child pornography charges

Josh Duggar speaks during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 28, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Kris Connor/Getty Images

A jury has found Josh Duggar guilty on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Duggar downloaded known child sexual abuse material in May 2019 using his work computer.

The former reality TV star had pleaded not guilty, arguing someone else downloaded the material onto the device.

A federal jury in Arkansas convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of two counts of child pornography on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who rose to fame on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” had pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $US250,000 ($AU349,884) for both convictions, per United States Sentencing Commission guidelines. Judge Timothy L. Brooks said sentencing will happen in about four months, according to KNWA Fox 24.

Prosecutors had accused Duggar of downloading and streaming known child sexual abuse material in May 2019, using the desktop computer at the used car dealership he owned. Some of that material involved children under the age of 12, including an infant, one federal agent testified.

A number of law enforcement officials and experts testified during the seven-day trial about the various disturbing images and videos found on Duggar’s computer and the measures they said he took to evade detection. The witnesses said Duggar had partitioned his work computer’s hard drive so that he could dodge the anti-porn “accountability” software that reported all of his internet activity to his wife.

Duggar’s defense attorneys made the case that someone else remotely accessed Duggar’s computer and downloaded the child pornography. They presented their own forensic investigator who suggested Duggar had been the victim of a “hit and run” hacking scheme.

An old child molestation scandal also resurfaced during the trial, as prosecutors sought to portray Duggar as a habitual child predator. One witness, an old family friend of the Duggars, testified that Duggar had personally confessed to her years ago that he had fondled four of his sisters both over and under their clothes.

Though Duggar was never charged for his alleged conduct with his sisters, District Judge Timothy Brooks ruled that the allegations were fair game for prosecutors to discuss at trial — especially since his sisters had been the same age as some of the child pornography victims.