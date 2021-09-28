A judge rejected Josh Duggar’s efforts to block photos of his hands and feet from appearing at his child porn trial, dealing a blow to his defense

Josh Duggar speaks during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 28, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Kris Connor/Getty Images

A federal judge denied Josh Duggar’s motion to bar pictures of his hands and feet from appearing at trial.

The former reality TV star has pleaded not guilty to two child pornography charges.

Prosecutors said the photos show a scar on Duggar’s hand that can be seen in other photos on devices the feds seized from him.

A federal judge on Monday denied Josh Duggar’s request to prevent pictures of his hands and feet from being used in his upcoming child pornography trial, court documents showed.

Attorneys for the former reality TV star had requested that Judge Timothy Brooks bar prosecutors from using the pictures, arguing that federal agents hadn’t obtained a warrant before taking them. Duggar’s defense team also accused the agents of “manipulation” of Duggar’s body by instructing him to pose with his hands and feet in different positions.

The photos show the backs of Duggar’s hands and his feet wearing black sneakers.

Josh Duggar’s defense team says these photos of Duggar’s hands and feet were taken without a warrant, and without the presence of Duggar’s attorney. United States District Court Western District of Arkansas Fayetteville Division

“The agent taking the photos presumably had to stand behind Duggar and reach over his shoulder to obtain the angle reflected in the photographs,” Duggar’s team wrote in a court filing last week, arguing that the photographs violated Duggar’s Fourth Amendment and Sixth Amendment rights.

In a lengthy court hearing, Brooks shot down the Duggar’s motion, along with three other motions mostly relating to evidence prosecutors have turned over. Monday’s hearing was a blow to the defense team a little more than two months before the start of Duggar’s trial.

Duggar, formerly of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” has pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors have said they want to include the photographs at trial because they reveal a scar on one of Duggar’s hands. In a court filing last week, prosecutors said authorities have “observed the same scar in images recovered from [Duggar’s] electronic devices seized pursuant to a search warrant in this case.”

That evidence could complicate the Duggar team’s efforts to pin the blame for the child pornography on others.

His defense team argued last month that one of Duggar’s former car dealership employees could be a person of interest in the case. Duggar’s attorneys argued that employee also had access to wireless internet from Duggar’s IP address, and even admitted to authorities that he watched pornography on the job, although he denied it was child pornography.

Duggar’s trial is scheduled to begin November 30 in federal court in Arkansas.