Josh Duggar admits to infidelity amid Ashley Madison scandal: 'I am the biggest hypocrite ever'

“19 Kids and Counting” star and former conservative lobbyist, Josh Duggar, has come clean on his membership on adultery website Ashley Madison, saying he’s “ashamed” and admitted to cheating on his wife.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” he wrote on the official Duggar family website. “While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.”

The mea culpa arrives after reports of his close to two-year Ashley Madison membership spread since a Gawker report late on Wednesday. Duggar’s membership was just one of the 37 million identities revealed after the adultery site was hacked in July.

TLC Josh Duggar, far right, and his wife, Anna Renee, left, and their children.

“I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him,” Duggar’s statement continued.

Before this controversy, Duggar admitted to molesting at least five young girls, including four of his sisters on the family’s official Facebook page. TLC pulled “19 Kids” from airings in May and then officially canceled the show in July.

In addition, Duggar resigned from his position as executive director of conservative Christian lobbying group, the Family Research Council. As part of the FRC, Duggar fought against causes like gay marriage.

“The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, I was hiding my own personal failings,” he also said in Thursday’s statement.

Read Duggar’s full statement below:

