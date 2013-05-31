Meet The Sexy Underwear Model From The Diet Dr. Pepper Ad

Underwear model Josh Button was hired by Diet Dr. Pepper to attract women to the brand.
In the now-viral ad, a shirtless Button launches into a monologue about why he is one of a kind.
“Millions of guys are born good-looking,” he says, as the number 70,611,600 flashes across the screen. “But not many are really good looking.” (the number 64,891 flashes). “Even fewer are really, really, really, really good-looking, at least that’s what I’m told.” The number 45 appears. “I’m Josh Button and I’m one-of-a-kind.
We caught up with Button in New York to talk about how he was discovered, the ad, and the surprising demographic its attracting.
BI: Did Diet Dr. Pepper hire you to attract women to the brand?
JB: I’m sure that was part of it. But the male response to the ad has also been surprising. I think the ad does a good job of poking fun at too-serious male models, which guys think is funny and are responding really well to. My friends have been calling me and saying they think its hilarious.
BI: What inspired your character in the ad?
JB: It’s funny because the company just told me to act like myself, which is rare. We thought it would be funny if I channeled this “Zoolander” attitude and acted like I took myself incredibly seriously. People have actually asked if the commercial is affiliated with the movie.
BI: How do you stay in shape?
JB: I love surfing, and that’s become a big hobby for me lately. I’m a really active person and love sports. I also try to eat in moderation, although I’m not strict by any means. Staying active allows me to consume a lot of calories.
BI: Do you drink Diet Dr. Pepper?
JB: It’s actually the only soda I allow myself to occasionally drink. I think it tastes really good.
BI: What do you think your life will be like after modelling?
JB: I’m an aspiring actor and would love to act in plays or movies. This commercial was a good transition into that because I got to play a character and express myself more than with some other gigs.
Check out his ad here:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=-Ld2xGSZ5W4
