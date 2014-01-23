Josh Brown Nails The Mutual Fund Industry With This Hilarious Brochure Decoder

For most finance novices, the language of mutual funds can be a mix of daunting, impressive, and suspicious.

Every style of mutual fund offers something a bit different. But their explanations are often lacking and confusing.

Enter Josh Brown, aka The Reformed Broker, with his mutual fund brochure decoder. In it Brown makes a less-than-serious effort to translate some of the jargon mutual fund clients are confronted by.

More often then not, a typical actively managed mutual fund will do worse than a generic index fund, which cheaply replicates the performance of a major benchmark like the S&P 500.

It appears it’s for this reason that Brown employs a snarky tone with all of these alternative styles. Check it out:

