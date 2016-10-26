Josh Brown has been released by the New York Giants

Kicker Josh Brown has been realeased by the New York Giants, the team has announced.

The move comes one week after new evidence emerged that showed Brown had admitted in a journal to physically abusing his wife and the NFL announced it would re-open its investigation into the kicker. The Giants subsequently announced that Brown would not accompany the team to London where they will played the Rams on Sunday.

We will have more on this shortly.

