Josh Brown Presents The Three Biggest Investment Fads Of 2011

Josh Brown of Fusion Analytics has a good eye for investment fads: He has identified the fads in every year since 1996.



Looking ahead to 2011, Brown named three key fads on CNBC.

First, social networking IPOs. LinkedIn and Twitter may start the party, followed by waves of dubious imitators.

Second, Muni-geddon. Everyone is going to be looking to get in on muni defaults through aggressive shorting.

Third, commodities decoupling. Some commodities will break away to the upside. Brown prefers agriculture plays, avoids China.



