Josh Brown Explains The Huge Mistake That A Bunch Of Investors Are About To Make

Joe Weisenthal
josh brown party

Photo: John Frattasi

There is no doubt that in the past few weeks (arguably just the past week) there’s been a real breaking of the bearish spirit.Bullishness is hitting all-time highs, and even some of the folks who were very sceptical about the economy, are turning positive.

Meanwhile, the S&P just broke 1500. As Josh Brown at The Reformed Broker notes, the NYT sent out a rare email newsblast to mark the occasion, that stocks had broken through this barrier, meaning the word is getting out. Stocks are on fire.

Of course, to many folks, their first idea is going to be: SELL SIGNAL.

But this crass contrarianism is silly. The idea that we’ve hit a top just because people are getting bullish, and aware of the stock market isn’t based in anything.

Some tweets from Josh on the subject this morning are key.

None of this is to say that stocks can’t go down. But if your whole reasoning is that the masses are getting bullish on something, then that’s awfully simplistic and flawed.

SEE ALSO: BOFA: The Great Rotation Is Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.