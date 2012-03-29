New York's Financial Media Heavyweights Partied For Josh Brown's 'Backstage Wall Street' Last Night

Photo: John Frattasi
You probably know Josh Brown as his blogger name, The Reformed Broker, or maybe you’ve heard him discuss the latest “face ripping rally” on CNBC.How could you forget?
Now Brown is out with a book called “Backstage Wall Street” — it’s got all the colour you expect from him, plus some great stories.
Writing a book is obviously a huge feat, so Brown threw a party with all his friends. We were there, and so were a ton of people you’d recognise from CNBC, Reuters, and the Wall Street Journal.
The event was powered by Street Meet and sponsored by McGraw-Hill and StockTwits. Also, our thanks go out to John Frattasi for the pictures.
Oh and if you recognise anyone in the pictures we didn’t name, let us know.
(L-R): Charles Davi (McDermott Will & Emery LLP), April Rudin, Lauren Young (Reuters), Joe Giannone (Reuters)
(L-R): Julia La Roche (Clusterstock), Heidi Moore (Marketplace Radio), Lisa Du (Clusterstock) and Linette Lopez (Clusterstock)
(L-R): Jordan Terry, Josh Brown, Herb Greenberg (CNBC), Jennifer Ablan (Reuters) Mathew Goldstein (Reuters), Charles Davi
Kelly Evans (CNBC), Rob Passarella (Dow Jones), Jordan Terry (Stone Street Advisors) and Phil Pearlman
(L to R) Jordan Terry (Stone Street Advisors), Joseph Weisenthal (Business Insider), blogger MarketShot, J.C. Parets, Rob Passarella (Dow Jones), John Carney (CNBC/ NetNet)
