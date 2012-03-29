New York's Financial Media Heavyweights Partied For Josh Brown's 'Backstage Wall Street' Last Night

Julia La Roche, Linette Lopez
josh brown party

Photo: John Frattasi

You probably know Josh Brown as his blogger name, The Reformed Broker, or maybe you’ve heard him discuss the latest “face ripping rally” on CNBC.How could you forget?

Now Brown is out with a book called “Backstage Wall Street” — it’s got all the colour you expect from him, plus some great stories.

Writing a book is obviously a huge feat, so Brown threw a party with all his friends. We were there, and so were a ton of people you’d recognise from CNBC, Reuters, and the Wall Street Journal.

The event was powered by Street Meet and sponsored by McGraw-Hill and StockTwits (big thanks to them for all the fun we had). Also, our thanks go out to John Frattasi for the pictures.

Oh and if you recognise anyone in the pictures we didn’t name, let us know.

Blogger, money manager and pundit Barry Ritholtz delivers the opening remarks for Josh Brown.

Brown thanks the McGraw Hill crew and those in attendance.

(L-R): Heidi Moore (Marketplace Radio) Jennifer Ablan (Reuters), Lauren Young (Reuters)

Brown with Rob Passarella (Dow Jones)

(L-R): Lauren Young (Reuters) and April Rudin (Rudin Group)

(L-R): Charles Davi (McDermott Will & Emery LLP), April Rudin, Lauren Young (Reuters), Joe Giannone (Reuters)

(L-R): Julia La Roche (Clusterstock), Heidi Moore (Marketplace Radio), Lisa Du (Clusterstock) and Linette Lopez (Clusterstock)

(L-R): Eddy Elfenbein (CrossingWallStreet.com), Joe Weisenthal (Business Insider)

The guest of honour.

Brown and Katie Rosman (WSJ)

Barry Ritholtz (Fusion IQ), Josh Brown

(L-R): Patricia Martell (CNBC), Mary Catherine Wellons (CNBC), Nicole Slavitt (YahooFinance)

(L-R): Leigh Drogen (Estimize.com), Unknown

(L-R): Jordan Terry, Josh Brown, Herb Greenberg (CNBC), Jennifer Ablan (Reuters) Mathew Goldstein (Reuters), Charles Davi

Kelly Evans (CNBC), Rob Passarella (Dow Jones), Jordan Terry (Stone Street Advisors) and Phil Pearlman

(L to R) Jordan Terry (Stone Street Advisors), Joseph Weisenthal (Business Insider), blogger MarketShot, J.C. Parets, Rob Passarella (Dow Jones), John Carney (CNBC/ NetNet)

Maybe you want to see something a little wilder>

The Wildest Party You Can Go To On A Sunday Night>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.