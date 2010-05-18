This is random: Josh Brolin used to be a day trader.



“I got very, very disciplined and very good at it, and then, right when I didn’t need the money anymore, suddenly I started making money in films,” Brolin said at Cannes, according to the AP.

“I didn’t work for a huge firm. I don’t know about billions of dollars, but I do know about trading,” he said.

Like what happened during the flash crash – he knows all about that.

“I know what it’s like for a stock to go down so fast your finger literally can’t catch up to it.”

And weirdly, he says trading helped him become a better actor.

“I also know what it is to tackle my own emotional discipline regarding stocks. I think I got very good at that, and I think that it definitely facilitated other areas of my life. With acting.”

As you probably know, Brolin stars in the hotly anticipated Wall Street 2.

Check out the new movie clips –>

And the 10 best quotes from Wall Street 2 –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.