Josh Brolin Gained 15 Pounds In 4 Days For 'Oldboy' Remake

Next month, Josh Brolin stars in “

Oldboy,” Spike Lee’s remake of the

2003 South Korean filmof the same name.

Brolin plays Joe Doucett, a man who has been locked up for 20 years with no knowledge why, and upon release seeks revenge on his captors.

The role ended up being very physically demanding as he had to do a lot of weight gain and loss for the film.

FilmDistrict released a behind-the-scenes featurette of Brolin’s transformation in the film in which the actor says he ate three cheeseburgers to gain a pound.

At another point, the actor says he gained 15 pounds in a short four days.

Brolin is just one of many A-list actors who have transformed their bodies for lead roles. Most recently, Matthew McConaughey dropped 38 pounds to get scarily skinny for an upcoming role in indie flick “The Dallas Buyer’s Club.”

“Oldboy” is in theatres November 27. Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Imperioli, and Sharlto Copley (“Elysium”) also star.

Watch the featurette with Lee and Brolin below:

