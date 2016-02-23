Victoria's Secret's newest Angel is a Danish model who says she faced discrimination for being born via IVF

Victoria’s Secret just announced that 22-year-old Josephine Skriver would be the latest addition to its Angel lineup.

The lingerie company announced the news on Instagram.

It’s no small feat to be an Angel; it’s a full time job.

Skriver has already made a name her for herself walking the runway for the Victoria’s Secret, but now, Skriver joins the likes of icons Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, and more.

Find out more about her.

Skriver re-posted Victoria's Secret's original announcement about the big news. 'It' has happened!! I'm literally living my dream right now! Can't believe I get to share with you today that I'm #NewestAngel for @victoriassecretthanks to everyone that has helped to get me here! So humble and proud to be apart of such an amazing legacy!!' She wrote on Instagram. 'THAAAAANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who believed in me!!' She tagged Victoria's Secret's Chief Marketing Officer, Ed Razek.' But let's go back to the beginning. Skriver is from Denmark. She grew up with two sets of gay parents; she told Buzzfeed how she called herself a 'rainbow kid' growing up. 'My mum is gay and she was single, but she wanted kids. She wanted me to be able to have a dad,' Skriver told Buzzfeed. 'So we had this magazine called Pan-bladet in Denmark, which is for the community of gay people, so she posted an ad in the personals where she asked, 'Are there any gay couples or gay guys out there who wish to be a dad? Because I'm a single mum and I wanted to have kids.' Five guys replied, and she really ended up liking my dad, and shortly after that they made me. And everything was kind of meant to be, and it's kind of funny -- my life started in a magazine and now all I do is appear in magazines.' She told Vice's i-D that she was conceived via in-vitro fertilization. 'When people look at me and know that I'm an IVF kid, I hope they see a person, a human being, just like anyone else. You get so many, 'She's not made the natural way, she shouldn't even be here,' but I am not a science experiment, I am not synthetic, I am just as real as you are,' she said in a video interview with i-D. Source: i-D She also wrote an essay for The Huffington Post called 'Fully Human' about how she is not 'synthetic.' 'There is no such thing as a synthetic human. Every person, no matter their religion, background, skin colour, opinion or sexual orientation, is part of our reality and deserves not only to receive love, but also to give love. I believe the ultimate gift of love is what brings life into this world and helps such lives grow. Helping them to understand, helping them to smile. Did my mother and father not deserve that joy because they are both gay themselves? Were they not allowed to feel the warmth of parenting? Were they not allowed the most basic of human rights -- to create love?' She wrote. She was modelling from a young age. 'My first ever catwalk, I could barely walk. It was in the mall. It was not like I was with an agency or anything. I did ads for some diaper brands and stuff but then I was, I think 5 or 6, and I had to shoot with this guy and I was like, 'No, no more, mum,' and she said, 'OK, of course -- if you don't want to do it anymore, you don't have to,'' she recalled to Buzzfeed. She told Buzzfeed that she wanted to take a break from modelling. But when she was travelling for her school soccer team, she went to New York, where someone spotted her out. 'So it was like running around New York, and all of a sudden this guy comes up and stopped my coach because you see my whole team and then you have me (taller than everyone else). And he's just like, 'Oh, we really want to represent you blah blah blah.' And I was like 14, 15, and I was like, 'No, I don't know you, this is weird,' she said to Buzzfeed. She told Buzzfeed that she wasn't interested, but when she went back to Denmark, more people starting telling her she should try modelling. Source: Buzzfeed She told Buzzfeed that she auditioned for New York Fashion Week after she finished school. Soon, her career was taking off and she was walking the runway for major brands. In her first season, she did a whopping 54 shows. She was soon walking for many Fashion Weeks across the globe. However, she told Buzzfeed that her career really took off after shooting a photo shoot with Steve Meisel. Source: Buzzfeed But the real big break came when she booked her first Victoria's Secret show. She's been walking the runway for Victoria's Secret since 2013. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images She's walked for the company's younger sister brand, PINK, along with others who would soon become Angels as well -- like Elsa Hosk and Monika 'Jac' Jagaciak. She's appeared in many campaigns for the company. She recently covered the company's swimsuit issue. She's appeared in many other campaigns as well, such as Tom Ford. She's come far -- she was even a guest judge on Denmark's Top Model. She's close with her brother, Oliver. Unsurprisingly, she works out a ton. When she's not modelling, she clearly likes to have a good time. But she also spends a lot of time advocating gay rights. She promoted 'Gayby Baby,' a documentary that promoted marriage equality. Source: Vogue 'I just hope that one day the concept of 'family' will mean a lot more than the traditional straight couple, with two kids and a house with a white picket fence,' she said to Vice's i-D. 'For me, family is a group of people bound by love! Love is what makes a family.' Source: i-D She told Buzzfeed a piece of advice for young models -- and a confession about how she gets 'hangry.' 'And don't be complaining in front of the designer or anyone because they're working their butt off -- everybody is doing their best. I am the 'hangry' type. I get angry if I'm too hungry. I have to make sure I always have snacks in my bag because it does get stressful, and sometimes you don't have time to eat, or you get stuck too long at some place. When my blood sugar drops, that really affects me,' she said to Buzzfeed. Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek sent her flowers when the company announced she was a newly appointed Angel. Source: Instagram It's clear this is a dream come true for her. 'So overwhelmed with every happy emotion right now! I don't even know how to be in my own body! It still feels so insane the day is finally here!#NewestAngel #AngelJo thank you so much to the incredible team [email protected] @ed_razek @[email protected] and all the rest! Thank you for making me part of the VS Family!!! Flying on happiness right now!!!!!' She wrote on Instagram. It's obvious this model is going places, and being an Angel certainly helps.

