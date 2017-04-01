The Apprentice UK 2015 winner: how to become a successful entrepreneur

The Apprentice UK 2015 winner and Managing Director of ImpraGas, Joseph Valente, shared with Business Insider his three top tips to be a successful entrepreneur.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s very, very important to know what you’re going to do business in. To know your market, your customer, your pricing and your products.

“It’s critical that you know your numbers for the industry you’re in. Your network is your net worth. It’s vital that you surround yourself with like-minded individuals that are driven and are on the same path as you.”

Produced and filmed By David Ibekwe

